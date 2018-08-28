Search

Burglars tie man up in his own home

PUBLISHED: 15:33 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:33 05 December 2018

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Archant

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his Norfolk home, assaulted him and stole a “large” amount of money.

Norfolk police said they believed the man had been specifically targeted in the aggravated burglary at the home in School Lane, Little Melton.

Police said up to four men had gone to the detached bungalow between 8.45pm and 9pm on Monday night.

They tied up the man, assaulted him and demanded money.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, managed to free himself and went to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm.

But the burglars had escaped with what police described as “a large quantity of cash”.

Detective Sergeant Mike Cox, who is investigating the crime, said: “We are currently trying to establish the exact  circumstances around this incident but we do believe it to be a targeted attack.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the burglary to contact police.”

People in the village said they had seen police vehicles at the house, but were shocked to learn of the details of the crime.

One man who lives in the village said: “There were lots of police cars there on Monday night, but we didn’t know why until now.

“I hope that the man was not hurt.

“It’s a very unassuming bungalow where it happened.

“It’s not the sort of thing we are used to in Little Melton.”

Conviction for aggravated burglary carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. 

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Norwich CID on 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

