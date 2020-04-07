Search

Advanced search

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:01 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 07 April 2020

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich has prompted the police to urge residents to keep their doors and windows locked and secure.

Money was taken by burglars in three separate incidents, which took place between midnight on Wednesday, April 1, and 7.30pm on Friday, April 4.

The first took place at a property in Gladstone Street at some point between those two times, with cash being taken from a wallet and purse.

Between 11pm on Friday, April 3, and 1am the next day, £20 was taken in a second burglary in Speke Street, while a third property in Stafford Street was hit between midnight and 10am on Saturday, April 4, when a wallet and purse were taken.

With these crimes all taking place in such a short space of time, officers are taking the opportunity to remind the public to make sure that their homes are safe and secure, to make sure they do not become the next victim.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “It is crucial that the public are vigilant at this time and lock doors and windows, even when they are in their homes, as opportunistic thieves are targeting homes.

“Just taking some simple precautions can help deter burglars and protect your property. As the weather gets warmer it’s more important than ever to check windows and doors are not left open.”

You may also want to watch:

Common mistake made often unclude leaving handbags and car keys close to unlocked doors or windows, or leaving jewellery and electronic items on display.

In order to deter walk-in thieves, police are advising householders to:

• Keep doors and windows shut and locked where possible, especially if the room/home is unoccupied.

• Lock your doors if you are spending time outside and out of view of your home

• When answering your door, make sure other external doors are locked first.

• Keep valuables and personal property out of sight, removing them from window sills, worktops and tables.

• Lock back gates using a sturdy lock such as a closed shackle padlock.

More information about keeping your home safe can be found on the Norfolk Police website.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Man caught with cocaine, heroin and £28,000 ‘has coronavirus’

Yanick Mungu admitted possessing heroin, cocaine and £28,000 in cash Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Man caught with cocaine, heroin and £28,000 ‘has coronavirus’

Yanick Mungu admitted possessing heroin, cocaine and £28,000 in cash Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Run Norwich 2020 rearranged after agreement reached with East Coast 10K

The start of the 10k Run Norwich 2019 on Gentleman's Walk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman thought she might die during rape ordeal

Muhammad Rashid. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live
Drive 24