Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

A spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich has prompted the police to urge residents to keep their doors and windows locked and secure.

Money was taken by burglars in three separate incidents, which took place between midnight on Wednesday, April 1, and 7.30pm on Friday, April 4.

The first took place at a property in Gladstone Street at some point between those two times, with cash being taken from a wallet and purse.

Between 11pm on Friday, April 3, and 1am the next day, £20 was taken in a second burglary in Speke Street, while a third property in Stafford Street was hit between midnight and 10am on Saturday, April 4, when a wallet and purse were taken.

With these crimes all taking place in such a short space of time, officers are taking the opportunity to remind the public to make sure that their homes are safe and secure, to make sure they do not become the next victim.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “It is crucial that the public are vigilant at this time and lock doors and windows, even when they are in their homes, as opportunistic thieves are targeting homes.

“Just taking some simple precautions can help deter burglars and protect your property. As the weather gets warmer it’s more important than ever to check windows and doors are not left open.”

Common mistake made often unclude leaving handbags and car keys close to unlocked doors or windows, or leaving jewellery and electronic items on display.

In order to deter walk-in thieves, police are advising householders to:

• Keep doors and windows shut and locked where possible, especially if the room/home is unoccupied.

• Lock your doors if you are spending time outside and out of view of your home

• When answering your door, make sure other external doors are locked first.

• Keep valuables and personal property out of sight, removing them from window sills, worktops and tables.

• Lock back gates using a sturdy lock such as a closed shackle padlock.

More information about keeping your home safe can be found on the Norfolk Police website.