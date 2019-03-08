Burglar flees Norwich home empty handed after being disturbed

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A suspected burglar fled empty-handed after being disturbed by the occupants of a home in Norwich.

It happened at an address on Ruskin Road around 9.30pm on Friday March 15 when a suspect forced entry to the property.

It’s believed the male offender was disturbed by the occupants and made off empty-handed.

The suspect was described as being white; around 5ft 7inches tall, of a broad build, and was wearing a black puffa style jacket, a black beanie hat and black jogging bottoms.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time stated.

Anyone with information should contact T/Det Con Dave Block from Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/17683/19 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.