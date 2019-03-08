Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Burglar flees Norwich home empty handed after being disturbed

PUBLISHED: 15:49 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 18 March 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A suspected burglar fled empty-handed after being disturbed by the occupants of a home in Norwich.

It happened at an address on Ruskin Road around 9.30pm on Friday March 15 when a suspect forced entry to the property.

It’s believed the male offender was disturbed by the occupants and made off empty-handed.

The suspect was described as being white; around 5ft 7inches tall, of a broad build, and was wearing a black puffa style jacket, a black beanie hat and black jogging bottoms.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time stated.

Anyone with information should contact T/Det Con Dave Block from Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference 36/17683/19 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Retailer in Norwich purchases sportswear competitor

JD Sports is in Norwich's intu Chapelfield. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Retailer in Norwich purchases sportswear competitor

JD Sports is in Norwich's intu Chapelfield. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

LISTEN: PinkUn Norwich City Podcast #353 – A little bit of history

The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reflects on victory at Rotherham United and the long international break ahead.

Lee Payne: Why I want to be a better Norwich City fan

A loud and proud Norwich City fan sings his heart out at Rotherham. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Westlegate businesses on ‘crippling’ closure after cladding drama

Shaun Rignall says the Westlegate closure in Norwich has been

Jury hearing case of businessman charged with manslaughter hear closing speeches

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists