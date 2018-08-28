Heavy bronze statue stolen from garden

Bronze statue stolen from Colton. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A bronze statue weighing as much as an adult person has been stolen from a garden in mid-Norfolk.

The item was taken from the grounds of a property in Colton, between Dereham and Wymondham, sometime between Friday October 12 and Monday October 15.

The bronze statue was stolen from a house in The Street and weights 100 kilos (around 15st 7lbs). It is 3ft in height, just shy off being one metre tall.

Norfolk police are now appealing for information.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has been offered the statue for sale should contact PC Natasha Indans at Wymondham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org to give information.