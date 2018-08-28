Broadland police warn people not to approach ‘suspicious’ vehicles after spate of burglaries

Police have warned the public to not approach suspicious people operating in a number of villages after a spate of burglaries.

Broadland police have posted a warning on social media to people living in Acle, Blofield, Lingwood and Brundall to stay vigilant of suspicious people and vehicles in the area and not to approach them.

Officers tweeted: “Further Burglaries - Residents of Acle, Blofield, Lingwood and Brundall please be vigilant of suspicious persons/vehicles in the area. Do not approach these persons or vehicles. Call with information on 101 or if an emergency call 999.”