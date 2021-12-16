News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New complex crime police station begins to take shape in city

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:42 AM December 16, 2021
Duncan Potter, head of estates, Mario Rackham, director of R G Carter, Rebecca Jackman, Marcel Pfrang, and Sam Mortimer

From left are Duncan Potter, head of estates at Norfolk & Suffolk Constabulary, Mario Rackham, director of R G Carter, Rebecca Jackman of Norfolk Constabulary, Marcel Pfrang, senior estates officer, and Sam Mortimer of Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: R G Carter

A brand new specialist police station being built in Norwich has taken another step forward with the completion of its huge steel frame.

Broadland Police Station is currently being constructed at Broadland Business Park in Old Chapel Way.

Detective resources will be brought together under one roof in the new station enabling access to modern technology needed to tackle complex crime.

The project forms parts of the force's wider estate plan, which will see officers and staff move from out-dated buildings which are expensive to run.

Construction begins on the new Broadland Police Station 

Construction begins on the new Broadland Police Station - Credit: R G Carter

R G Carter, the main contractor for the new police station near Postwick, held a steel signing ceremony on the first floor of the main office building this week with police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie among those in attendance.

Chief constable, Paul Sanford, said: “We recognise this is a significant investment however in the long-run it will save the constabulary considerable costs across our entire estate.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"This is money can be invested into frontline policing, tackling the crimes and issues which matter most to our communities.” 

Broadland Gate Police Station is due to be completed in Autumn 2022 and will be the second of two new investigation centres across Norfolk.

Plans for the new Broadland Police Station near Postwick. Picture: Chaplin Farrant

Plans for the new Broadland Police Station near Postwick. Picture: Chaplin Farrant - Credit: Chaplin Farrant

The new building will be a central hub for detective investigations, safeguarding, crime scene investigation and public protection services, servicing both Norwich and wider east Norfolk communities. 

Mr Orpen-Smellie said: “As landlord of the police estates I was delighted to be invited to the signing ceremony – a true milestone for Norfolk Constabulary. 

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner signs the central steel girder of the new police station

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner signs the central steel girder of the new police station - Credit: R G Carter

“It was good to meet those involved in the construction of the new facility which will not only benefit those living and working in the Broadland area, but many others who may be in need of support from one of the specialist policing teams who will be based in the station.” 

Guests were also shown round the site following the steel signing ceremony this week.

Mario Rackham, director and general manager of R G Carter, said: "It was hugely rewarding to be able to welcome all those involved in the project to see the progress we’ve made on site and to celebrate this milestone with those who will benefit from it the most."

