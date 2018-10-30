‘I looked like Jabba the Hutt’ - Premier Inn attack victim suffered bleed on brain

A businessman watched in horror as a Premier Inn guest “kicked another man’s face in” outside his room at Broadland Business Park. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

The victim of a violent attack at Premier Inn hotel said he was hospitalised for three days after suffering a bleed on the brain.

The 27-year-old was left with two black eyes and a swollen face following the incident at Broadland Business Park last week.

It was witnessed by another hotel guest who described seeing “blood everywhere” as the man was repeatedly kicked in the face.

The victim said if followed on from a drunken dispute with his roommate, who was also a friend and colleague.

“There was an argument between me and him, and a few punches were thrown,” he said.

“He [the roommate] said to stop, and as I went to turn away, that were it.

“The next thing I knew I was in hospital.”

The father-of-one, who is from Doncaster, said he and his roommate were in Norwich on a work visit.

Both men have since lost their jobs.

Norfolk police confirmed officers were called to the hotel shortly before 4am on Wednesday, October 24.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

But he was later released under investigation.

The victim said he had decided not to press charges as he could not fully remember what had happened.

He said: “I woke up from sedation and I didn’t know where I was.

“I thought I was getting the bus home to Doncaster to look after my mum.

“I had a bleed on the brain and my face looked about three times as big. I looked like Jabba the Hutt.”

He said the witness’s account did explain how he sustained such serious injuries.

“I have been in a few scrapes before and these [the injuries] are not from punches,” he added.

“He [the roommate] told my bosses all he did was hit me once and put me in the recovery position.

“But I had footprint marks on my neck.”

A businessman, who was staying at the hotel, said he witnessed the incident through the spy hole of his door.

He said: “It was horrific. It is shocking to see someone being beaten up like that.

“The other lad was kicking his face in.”