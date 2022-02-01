Burglars nab cash in break-in at popular pizzeria

Forensic services carried out investigations in Norwich Market on Sunday - Credit: David Cross

Thieves nabbed a quantity of cash after breaking into a popular restaurant in Norwich city centre under the cover of darkness.

A police investigation has begun into the burglary at Brick Pizza in Norwich Market Place.

The crime took place sometime between 11.30pm on Saturday, January 29 and 10.30am on Sunday, January 30.

George Colley, who co-owns Brick Pizza with business partner Sean Morrow, said: "We’ve dealt with the issue and we’re aware this is a common occurrence currently in the city with lots of businesses being broken into.

George Colley at Brick pizza - Credit: Archant

"We have informed the police and are replacing the door."

Forensic services in Norwich Market Place on Sunday afternoon - Credit: David Cross

A wooden board can currently be seen at the building's doorway following the burglary.

Eyewitnesses saw a carpenter arrive at the pizzeria on Monday morning to carry out the repairs.

The door has had to be replaced at Norwich's Brick Pizza - Credit: David Cross

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers are investigating a burglary at a business premise in Market Place, Norwich.

"A quantity of cash was stolen. Enquiries are ongoing."

The Brick Pizza on Monday morning following the weekend burglary - Credit: Ben Hardy

It comes after a similar break-in took place at the nearby Patisserie Valerie in Norwich's Davey Place overnight on Wednesday, January 19.

Other businesses in the city centre have recently suffered from burglaries with The Red Lion pub in Bishopgate, The Bengal Spice Indian restaurant in St Benedicts Street, and Figbar and Salt all being targeted by thugs over the Christmas period.

Following the spate of burglaries, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers believe the incidents are linked and enquiries, including forensic and CCTV work, continues."

Burglars also used an axe to break into the Field's News and Convenience store, in London Street, in November before making off with £10,000 worth of goods.

The targeted Brick Pizza - located next to The Garnet pub - has gained a legion of fans ever since it first opened to the public in December 2015.

Brick Pizza in Norwich's Market Place - Credit: David Cross

It has since gone on to launch a delivery service and run pop-ups across the county, including at Redwell Brewery in Trowse.

The Market Place site is open from noon to 10pm from Monday to Saturday, as well as taking orders online for deliveries.

For more information on Brick Pizza, visit www.brick.pizza.