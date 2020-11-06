News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Inquest into death of man at chemical plant adjourned

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:46 PM November 6, 2020    Updated: 7:19 PM November 21, 2020
Rob Cranston, a well-known cricketer, died from injuries sustained in an explosion at Briar Chemical

Rob Cranston, a well-known cricketer, died from injuries sustained in an explosion at Briar Chemicals in Norwich. Picture: SwardestonCC/Twitter - Credit: @SwardestonCC/Twitter

An inquest into the death of a man after an explosion at a chemical plant in Norwich has been adjourned for three weeks.

Robert Cranston had been working at the Briar Chemicals plant when the explosion occured in July 201

Robert Cranston had been working at the Briar Chemicals plant when the explosion occured in July 2018. Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

Contractor Robert Cranston, 46, was carrying out maintenance work on a tank at Briar Chemicals alongside fellow workers, including his son Owen, when he suffered blast injuries and thermal burns.

Following the accident at the factory on Sweet Briar Road on July 27, 2018 he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died later the same day.

The inquest, which began on October 27 and had been expected to last nine days, had heard that Mr Cranston had been using a grinder, causing sparks to fly, as he worked on a chemical tank when the explosion occurred.

Gas monitoring prior to him being issued a safety permit to carry out the work had failed to detect levels of Toluene, a highly flammable chemical.

The inquest, being held in front of a jury in Norwich, was adjourned on Friday, November 6 and will now restart on November 30.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person