Inquest into death of man at chemical plant adjourned

PUBLISHED: 12:46 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 06 November 2020

Rob Cranston, a well-known cricketer, died from injuries sustained in an explosion at Briar Chemicals in Norwich. Picture: SwardestonCC/Twitter

@SwardestonCC/Twitter

An inquest into the death of a man after an explosion at a chemical plant in Norwich has been adjourned for three weeks.

Robert Cranston had been working at the Briar Chemicals plant when the explosion occured in July 2018. Picture: Antony KellyRobert Cranston had been working at the Briar Chemicals plant when the explosion occured in July 2018. Picture: Antony Kelly

Contractor Robert Cranston, 46, was carrying out maintenance work on a tank at Briar Chemicals alongside fellow workers, including his son Owen, when he suffered blast injuries and thermal burns.

Following the accident at the factory on Sweet Briar Road on July 27, 2018 he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died later the same day.

The inquest, which began on October 27 and had been expected to last nine days, had heard that Mr Cranston had been using a grinder, causing sparks to fly, as he worked on a chemical tank when the explosion occurred.

Gas monitoring prior to him being issued a safety permit to carry out the work had failed to detect levels of Toluene, a highly flammable chemical.

The inquest, being held in front of a jury in Norwich, was adjourned on Friday, November 6 and will now restart on November 30.

