Norwich community centre hit by burglars just days before Christmas

Chapel Break Community Centre in Bowthorpe has been targeted by burglars. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are on the hunt for burglars who targeted a community centre in Norwich over the weekend.

The incident happened at Chapel Break Community Centre on Harpsfield, Bowthorpe, between 11.30pm on Friday, December 21 and 10am on Saturday, December 22.

Suspect(s) broke into the building by forcing the front door and forced two other internal doors once inside, but did not steal anything.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or who has information concerning the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Martin Bentley at Earlham Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.