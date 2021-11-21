'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening

The new XO Kitchen restaurant in Norwich which was broken into overnight on Friday. - Credit: Brown & Co

A new Norwich restaurant was broken into just a day after it opened to customers.

XO Kitchen launched in St Georges Street on Thursday (November 18) and the incident took place some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The police were called to the break-in at 8.15am on Saturday when staff got in for the breakfast service and there was damage to the rear window.

Following the incident, the restaurant opened a little later than usual, before closing for a couple of hours after lunch and reopening in the evening.

A statement from the restaurant posted to Instagram, read: "We will be opening a little later today as we have been broken into overnight, we're absolutely devastated but will get them doors open soon.

"Thank you so much for all the messages we are receiving, we won't let this defeat us."

A later statement added: "We've been slammed all lunch time which we love you for, but we need to regroup and come again for a fully booked dinner service.

"It's all love Nozza and we appreciate every one of you."

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: "It wasn't the best thing to walk into this morning, we needed it like a hole in the head."

XO Kitchen was started by chef Jimmy Preston more than two years ago and it serves Asian-inspired street food dishes.

Its previous home was at The Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road, which it will continue to operate at but on a more casual basis.