Drivers bemused as underwear strewn across pedestrian crossing

A bra was spotted dangling from the railing next to a set of traffic lights in Plumstead Road. - Credit: @plumsteadroadpress

The lights weren't the only thing stopping traffic in the city centre on Tuesday.

Commuters were left as red-faced at the Plumstead Road crossing after a piece of women's underwear was left swinging on the nearby hand rail.

Mystery surrounds the undergarment which has seemingly been abandoned.

Liz Kathryn, who lives in Dussindale, was on the morning school walk with her son and daughter when she spotted the clothing.

She said: "It was about 8.30am on Tuesday.

"It made me giggle when I noticed.

"What was even funnier was that when I came back from work at 2pm there was even more strewn across the area."

"There were three pairs of men's pants, a pair of women's knickers and the bra had now blown into the gutter."

The items may have been fly-tipped, though Liz also suggested: "I think they've come off the washing line or someone's dropped their laundry.

"No one has come forward to claim the underwear after the unfortunate series of events."