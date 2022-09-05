Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Teenage boy seriously assaulted in Golden Triangle

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:36 PM September 5, 2022
Updated: 4:58 PM September 5, 2022
xxx_ampthillstreet_norwich_sep22

A boy in his early teens was seriously assaulted in Ampthill Street (pictured) in Norwich - Credit: Google

A teenage boy has been seriously assaulted in Norwich.

Police were called to Unthank Road following reports of an assault in Ampthill Street.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 27, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

The victim, a boy in his early teens, was taken to Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

People are asked to contact PC Sam Barton on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/66614/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police vehicles were spotted in London Street, Norwich responding to the incident

Police called to city centre theft

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Gary Harvey, landlord of the Berstrete Gates, which he has successfully turned around.

Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Madeleine White, chief executive, and her mum, Suzanne, director, at the official opening of their m

First look inside Royal Arcade's newest store

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Clock House in Hethersett is on the market a guide price of £1.5m

£1.5m home in former grounds of Norfolk’s ‘chocolate' mansion for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon