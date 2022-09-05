Teenage boy seriously assaulted in Golden Triangle

A boy in his early teens was seriously assaulted in Ampthill Street (pictured) in Norwich - Credit: Google

A teenage boy has been seriously assaulted in Norwich.

Police were called to Unthank Road following reports of an assault in Ampthill Street.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 27, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

The victim, a boy in his early teens, was taken to Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

People are asked to contact PC Sam Barton on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/66614/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.