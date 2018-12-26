Search

‘Shocking speeds’ - driver caught at 105mph on A11

26 December, 2018 - 16:31
A driver was stopped after speeding at 105mph on the A11. Picture: South Norfolk Police

A driver was stopped after speeding at 105mph on the A11. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Archant

A police sergeant has described some of the speeds seen on the A11 on Boxing Day as ‘shocking’.

Around 1pm a driver was reported by police, having been pulled over when they were clocked driving at 104mph.

But shortly afterwards, South Norfolk Police stopped another driver on the A11, this time at 105mph.

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said they were “shocking speeds”.

Both drivers provided negative breath tests for alcohol.

