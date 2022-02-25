News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Neighbours slam book swap arsonists with 'too much time on their hands'

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:23 AM February 25, 2022
The continued spate of arson attacks on a book swap library is forcing some of the community to consider moving.

People are reportedly looking to relocate from an area of Thorpe in Norwich following a recent spate of vandalism - Credit: Natalie Gray

People living in a city suburb have slammed criminals who have twice set fire to a book swap in their area.

The Little Library Book Swap in Old Library Wood in Rosary Road has been set alight on multiple occasions this year with neighbours even considering moving because of it.

The Little Library Book Swap in the Old Library Wood off Rosary Road has been destroyed by suspected arsonists.

The Little Library Book Swap in the Old Library Wood off Rosary Road has been destroyed by suspected arsonists. - Credit: Natalie Gray

A woman who did not wish to be named for fear of being targeted herself, said: "When the library was burned a second time I looked on Rightmove to see what else was available.

"Our garden almost backs up on to the park itself and the thought of being so close to where the arson took place really worries me.

"We've got cameras set up in our garden because of it."

Clare Britton, who lives with her four-year-old son, says people are trying to make the area nice but it keeps getting ruined

Clare Britton, who lives with her four-year-old son Theo in St Leonards Road, says people are trying to make the area nice but it keeps getting ruined. - Credit: Clare Britton

Clare Britton, who lives in nearby St Leonards Road with her four-year-old son Theo, said: "It's such a shame - it could be such a lovely area.

"I know there are people around here who are looking to make it a real community area and Theo loves the place.

"But it just seems to be getting ruined by people who are just bored and have too much time on their hands.

Books were set on fire from the Little Library book swap in the Old Library Mews, on Rosary Road.

Books were set on fire from the Little Library Book Swap in the Old Library Wood, in Rosary Road. - Credit: Natalie Gray

"People are trying really hard but it keeps being destroyed. It's pretty depressing to constantly see these things happening."

Anne-Marie Anderson, who lives in Rosary Road, said: "I'm upset because the area was looking so much better.

"It used to be so nice and it meant I was far more likely to use the area. It's really upsetting to see someone has destroyed it."

Anne-Marie Anderson says the area used to be really nice but is upset by whoever keeps destroying the park.

Anne-Marie Anderson says her street Rosary Road and the surrounding area used to be really nice but is upset by whoever keeps destroying the park. - Credit: Anne-Marie Anderson

Charlie Beckwith lives around the corner in Chalk Hill Road and said: "The books are there for people who are perhaps a little less fortunate and maybe can't afford their own.

"It really frustrates me to see it get vandalised."

The Little Library Book Swap in the Old Library Wood off Rosary Road has been destroyed by suspected arsonists.

The Little Library Book Swap in the Old Library Wood off Rosary Road has been destroyed by suspected arsonists. - Credit: Natalie Gray

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a suspected arson at the Old Library Wood which occurred in the early hours of February 14.

"The incident was reported to police at 10.50am. Fire were on scene at around 4.40am. 

"Officers have attended and reassurance patrols have been carried out in the area. 

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Charlie Beckwith is frustrated to see the book swap library keep getting vandalised close to where he lives.

Charlie Beckwith is frustrated to see the book swap library keep getting vandalised close to where he lives. - Credit: Archant

