Stolen dinghy seized after 'zig-zagging' across river

Police picked up a stolen boat after they noticed it was travelling on the wrong side of the river and in an unusual manner.

Officers were on patrols of the Broads around Norwich on Tuesday evening (August 9) when they noticed the suspicious boat.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the boat was "zig-zagging" as well as being on the wrong side.

The boat was identified as a stolen dinghy from Brundall Gardens Marina Station as officers leapt into action near Carrow Bridge.

Police had previously been called at around 6.30pm on Monday (August 8) following reports of a stolen dinghy boat from Brundall.

The spokeswoman confirmed that the boat was seized and police enquiries are still ongoing.

An eyewitness said the boat was seized from the River Wensum at around 8.15pm while Norwich City were playing against Birmingham City in a cup game at Carrow Road nearby.