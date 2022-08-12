Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Stolen dinghy seized after 'zig-zagging' across river

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:53 AM August 12, 2022
Police seized a stolen boat dinghy in Norwich on Tuesday evening 

Police seized a stolen boat in Norwich on Tuesday evening - Credit: David Cross

Police picked up a stolen boat after they noticed it was travelling on the wrong side of the river and in an unusual manner. 

Officers were on patrols of the Broads around Norwich on Tuesday evening (August 9) when they noticed the suspicious boat.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said the boat was "zig-zagging" as well as being on the wrong side. 

The boat was identified as a stolen dinghy from Brundall Gardens Marina Station as officers leapt into action near Carrow Bridge. 

Police had previously been called at around 6.30pm on Monday (August 8) following reports of a stolen dinghy boat from Brundall. 

The spokeswoman confirmed that the boat was seized and police enquiries are still ongoing. 

An eyewitness said the boat was seized from the River Wensum at around 8.15pm while Norwich City were playing against Birmingham City in a cup game at Carrow Road nearby.

Police on the River Wensum near Carrow Bridge on the evening a dinghy was seized 

Police on the River Wensum near Carrow Bridge on the evening a dinghy was seized - Credit: David Cross

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A police van in Aylsham Road on the evening of Monday, August 8 

Police and ambulance attend Norwich home in busy road

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Warwick Street Social will soon reopen as a pub under its new name the Warwick Arms

City pub to reopen with new owners hoping to bring back 'good old days'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Artist images of how the front of the Premier store in Cadge Road, Norwich, could look if plans are approved

Norwich City Council

Bid to redevelop corner shop with £1.5m extension and swanky homes

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Richard Osman filming alongside antiques expert Natasha Raskin Sharp and Looses Emporium owner Patrick Wilshire

Richard Osman visits city shop while filming for BBC show

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon