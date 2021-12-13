BMW owner reported over ‘for sale’ sign on windscreen

BMW police stopped over for sale sign on its windows. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A ‘For Sale’ sign plastered across the windscreen of a BMW has seen a Norwich motorist reported for driving a car in a dangerous condition.

Police stopped the BMW on Carrow Road on December 10 over concerns about its safety due to three signs advertising the car for sale.

One large notice had been stuck in the middle of the windscreen with two smaller signs on the driver and passenger side windows.

The driver of the car has been reported for driving a car in a dangerous condition.

Norfolk roads policing team tweeted: “Only once stopped did the driver realise the unwise choice of where they'd put the 'For Sale' notices.”

The law states drivers must “at all times have a full view of the road and traffic ahead” while windscreen stickers, or other obstructions, can not encroach more than 10mm into a central area.

This covers drivers placing stickers, pennants, satellite navigation monitors or decorations into their windows.