Car packed with sentimental baby items nabbed from new parents
- Credit: Stacey Hannah
Two new parents say they feel "violated" after their car packed with items for their four-month-old daughter was nicked while they bid goodbye to family.
Stacey Hannah, 37, and her partner Justin Sayer, 38, were visiting Stacey's mum in The Street, Ringland, on Sunday, October 9.
To their horror, while they bid family goodnight at around 9.30pm their white BMW 3 Series, with registration LC15 UKG, was snatched from the nearby driveway.
The couple had filled the 2015 five-door vehicle with the baby items including a Kinderkraft black buggy frame, bouncer, teddies, toys, hand-knitted cardigans and a personalised crocheted blanket.
Although they have lost sentimental items the pair are thankful they hadn't already placed their baby daughter in the car.
Ms Hannah, who lives on the Norfolk coast, said: "We heard the engine revving revving and the car roared off. We heard it tearing off the driveway.
"Normally we would put our daughter in the car and then say goodbye to people. We were seconds away from putting her in and losing her.
"We were so close to my daughter being in the car when it was stolen - it was a split-second decision when we decided not to.
"The people who took it would not have noticed she was there. God knows what would have happened. It has been tough."
"My mum and I have spent the last three days in tears. We feel lost.
"We feel violated. We used to trust the safety of Norfolk."
Ms Hannah added her partner bought the "reliable family saloon" in late 2019 on finance and was close to paying it off, on top of paying for repairs.
She said: "It was his pride and joy."
The new mother added the BMW was the only way the couple could get to work and would struggle to afford a new car amid the cost of living crisis.
As well as practical and treasured baby items, the car also contained sentimental family items including her mum's 1970s Pippa doll and toy soldier which belonged to her great-grandfather.
"We are hoping the thieves dumped the items. If there is a possibility we can get our things back that would mean the world to us," Ms Hannah said.
A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said anyone who has any information to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 36/78418/22.