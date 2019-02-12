Search

‘Well loved’ public flower display vandalised

PUBLISHED: 17:06 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 27 February 2019

Blooms For Norwich flowerbeds were vandalised on Wednesday on Chapelfield Road. PHOTO: Emily Todd

Blooms For Norwich flowerbeds were vandalised on Wednesday on Chapelfield Road. PHOTO: Emily Todd

Archant

Far from the spirit of Blooms for Norwich, commuters on Chapelfield Road were greeted this morning by the sight of destroyed public flowerbeds.

The vandalised flowerbeds on the path by the Methodist church had also been trampled by morning commuters.

Norwich City Council rebranded the Norwich in Bloom scheme to become Blooms For Norwich in summer 2018.

A city council spokesman said: ““The award-winning Blooms for Norwich scheme is well loved in the city and the beautiful displays we have are only achievable through the generous time, funding and support of others.

“This support comes from a range of people, from the volunteers who grow the plants, to the students at City College Norwich who nurture them, to a range of businesses who give financial and in kind support.

“We will now speak to our police colleagues to investigate.”

