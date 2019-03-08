Blade hidden in a comb handed into police as part of knife amnesty

A blade hidden in a comb has been handed into Norwich police as part of Operation Sceptre. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A blade hidden in a comb is among the weapons which have been handed into police in Norwich as part of nationwide knife amnesty.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the lock knives which have been handed into Norwich police as part of a knife amnesty. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Some of the lock knives which have been handed into Norwich police as part of a knife amnesty. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary is one of 44 forces across the country taking part in Operation Sceptre - a week of action taking place to highlight the risks carrying a blade can bring as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.

As of yesterday (Monday, March 11) people have been able to hand over knives, machetes and other bladed items at police stations without fear of being prosecuted.

Less than two hours of the amnesty starting 15 weapons were handed into Bethel Street Police Station in Norwich.

Now, officers have shared more images of weapons which have been handed into them, including a blade hidden in a comb and a range of lock knives.