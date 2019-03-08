Blade hidden in a comb handed into police as part of knife amnesty
PUBLISHED: 12:03 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 12 March 2019
A blade hidden in a comb is among the weapons which have been handed into police in Norwich as part of nationwide knife amnesty.
Norfolk Constabulary is one of 44 forces across the country taking part in Operation Sceptre - a week of action taking place to highlight the risks carrying a blade can bring as well as targeting offenders who use and carry knives.
As of yesterday (Monday, March 11) people have been able to hand over knives, machetes and other bladed items at police stations without fear of being prosecuted.
Less than two hours of the amnesty starting 15 weapons were handed into Bethel Street Police Station in Norwich.
Now, officers have shared more images of weapons which have been handed into them, including a blade hidden in a comb and a range of lock knives.
