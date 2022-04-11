CCTV issued after £300 wheels stolen from bike locked to lamppost

CCTV footage of a man police would like to speak with in connection with a theft of bicycle wheels worth £300. - Credit: Norfolk police

A pair of bicycle wheels worth £300 have been stolen from a Norwich suburb.

The theft happened in Spixworth Road in Old Catton between 9am and 9.30am on Saturday, March 26, when the wheels were stolen from a bike locked to a lamppost.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anybody who recognises the man or has any information should contact DC Mark Randall at Op Solve on 101 quoting investigation 36/22729/22, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.