'Brazen cheek of it': Thieves nab paramedic's £300 wheels as he enjoys run

The bike frame belonging to an Old Catton paramedic which had its £300 wheels stolen while he ran Catton parkrun in Norwich, on March 26, 2022 - Credit: Hayley New

Expensive wheels were swiped from a bike used by a paramedic to get to work while the essential worker was enjoying a well-earned parkrun.

The Mavic Cosmic Elite road bike tyres - worth hundreds of pounds - were nabbed from a black Saracen bike frame between 9am and 9.30am on Saturday, March 26, from near Old Catton War Memorial in Spixworth Road.

Its owner, a paramedic in his 40s who lives in the area, was running Catton parkrun when the wheels were stolen according to his wife, Hayley New.

Mrs New said: "My husband was a furious and gutted. He uses the bike to get to work so he had invested in new wheels for reliability.

"The fact someone felt they could take them is galling. He needs something that is going to keep him safe.

"We are angry. It is someone's transport. We are cross people have the desire to take things and not think of the wider impact. It is the brazen cheek of it.

"We are saving up for new wheels and that has a knock-on effect for the family."

She implored people to keep an eye out for the narrow wheels which feature the word 'cosmic' in white.

One of the distinctive Mavic Cosmic Elite bike wheels stolen from the bike of an Old Catton paramedic on March 26, 2022 - Credit: Hayley New

Mrs New, who has two children and works as head of administration for Norwich-based pregnancy loss charity TimeNorfolk, said her husband has had to attach older wheels.

He cycles 100 miles a week to his work headquarters at the Longwater Ambulance Station.

She added the family appreciated offers of help from Old Catton and Sprowston.

Dan Goodwin, co-event director of Catton parkrun (left) - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Dan Goodwin, co-event director of Catton parkrun, said: "It is sad and a shame that people don't have respect for people's property and feel they can take things when people are trying to have a fun day out."

He added it was uncommon for this type of theft to happen in the area.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were investigating and said any witnesses should contact DC Mark Randall in Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/22729/22.