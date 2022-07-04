Three-year-old 'heartbroken' after beloved bike trailer stolen

Three-year-old Emily is "heartbroken" after her the bike trailer she loves riding in was stolen - Credit: Kea Nurse

The mother of a devastated toddler is appealing for the return of a bike trailer which was stolen from outside her home.

The red and black double trailer - which attaches to cycles and also can be used as an all-terrain pushchair - went missing from near Bowthorpe Road in West Earlham, NR5, overnight on June 6.

It is the sole mode of transport for 34-year-old Kea Nurse's young family - consisting of daughter Emily, three, and dog Sophia, five.

The stay-at-home mum said: "We used it pretty much every single day."

Kea Nurse, 34, said she is "stuck" now she has been left without her family's main mode of transport - Credit: Kea Nurse

Kea bought the trailer for her birthday in July last year for £130.

"It stayed outside tethered to the bike with a D-lock," she said.

"We got up one morning to take Emily to school in her 'big chair' as she calls it and it was gone.

"Emily was heartbroken.

The all-terrain trailer went everywhere with Kea Nurse and her family - Credit: Kea Nurse

"Her first proper sentence was: 'My big chair gone. Somebody stole it.'

"They had left the D-lock completely unopened. They took the trailer apart to get it off.

"The bike was left attached to the drain pipe."

Three-year-old Emily in her beloved trailer with a friend - Credit: Kea Nurse

Despite the heartache, Kea is grateful for the outpouring of community spirit to help reunite her family with the trailer.

She has even had multiple offers unused trailers being donated - although none are of the same specification and ease of use.

"It's so kind," Kea added.

"This has really affected us. I used it for everything.

"It's limited what we can do which is a pain as we approach the summer.

"I don't drive so this is our main mode of transport.

"I'd love to be reunited with it. It would restore our freedom.

Kea Nurse, 34 with her three-year-old daughter Emily and dog Sophia, five - Credit: Kea Nurse

"At the moment I'm stuck."

She said that the trailer was "a fab bit of kit" that not only transported her girls but was useful when shopping, too.

"I was so upset at the thought of people being so cruel. They stole from my daughter. They've stolen from a child.

"But it has been overshadowed by kindness," she added.

Those with information on the trailer can contact Norfolk police on 101 citing NC-07062022-74.