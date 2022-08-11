'Really frightening': Parents keeping kids off streets after woman stabbed

A police cordon in place in Queens Road. Pictured inset is Norman Mann who lives in City Road nearby - Credit: Ben Hardy

Kids who should be free to enjoy their summer holidays have instead been left "frightened" in their own beds following a stabbing nearby.

Parents are keeping their children off the streets and away from a small city park in Ber Street after a woman was found with punctures to her neck and arm on August 10.

Armed police descended on the patch of land near the Berstreet Gates pub at 6.18pm on Wednesday.

The victim of the assault was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition.

Another woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Parents living near the scene are worried the trend of criminal behaviour is escalating in the area, with warnings sent out by a school asking pupils to avoid the park.

Divya Shri, 36, who lives in City Road, has previously received multiple emails from her daughters' school asking parents to keep pupils away from the area after 5pm.

Mrs Shri - who has two eight-year-old daughters - added: "I am worried about my kids walking around that area.

"The school has sent so many emails about it. It is concerning."

Police at the scene in Ber Street - Credit: Archant

She was echoed by Gary Barnes, 56, who has lived in Bracondale for nearly two years.

He said: "We have a 10-year-old boy living here and I am not exaggerating when I say he was really frightened.

"He is worried someone will come into the house. I think we will think about moving from here.

"There have been problems all the time."

Mr Barnes added: "This is actually a conservation area. It should be a nice area of Norwich but it has been a nightmare recently.

"My partner's 18-year-old daughter walked back from work on Wednesday night to be met with armed police and about 12 cars.

"It should not be happening."

Norman Mann, 83, has lived in City Road for nearly 50 years and would like to see increased police patrols in response to the assault.

Mr Mann said: "I can understand why parents would be concerned. You never know who is out there - you can never tell nowadays."

He also had a practical suggestion: "The park is hidden away so maybe cutting it back would help so people can see what's happening there.

"Ber Street used to be a posh place where all the rich people lived."

Norman Mann, who has lived in City Road for nearly 50 years - Credit: Ben Hardy

Queens Road, Ber Street and City Road were all closed off on Wednesday following the incident.

A police cordon remained in place around one of the properties in Queens Road on Thursday morning with a police officer on watch.

A police cordon remained in place in Queens Road in Norwich on Thursday - Credit: Ben Hardy

Marie Grey, 36, who has lived in Bracondale for 10 years, said: "I have definitely not seen that many police before but criminal behaviour does happen around here.

"It is not really a surprise when you see a police car."

And families who should have enjoyed their first week in their new houses - the new builds in Lily Terrace - said instead they were "alarmed" by the activity on their doorsteps.

A police car in Queens Road on Thursday after a woman in her 40s was arrested in connection with an assault - Credit: Ben Hardy

Surya Kasivhatla, 42, lives in Queens Road near where the police cordon with his two children and wife.

He said: "My 11-year-old son told me there was a lot of police outside so I told him to come strauight in and not to go outside.

"I was working from home at the time."

A staff member at the Spice Xpress grocery shop in Queens Road - who did not wish to be named - said he noticed lots of flashing police lights and an ambulance on Wednesday night.

He added: "It is unusual to see that scale of police."

Police closed off Ber Street following reports of a stabbing - Credit: Archant

Jas Hothi, 29, who lives in City Road, said: "Norwich tends to be a safe place and I have personally never had any trouble here."