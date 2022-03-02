Man wanted in Norwich hands himself into police

Benjamin Huckerby who was wanted by police in Norwich has been arrested. - Credit: PA

A man who was wanted in Norwich on recall to prison has been arrested.

Benjamin Huckerby, 20, handed himself into officers at Wymondham police station shortly after 12am on Wednesday, March 2, and was detained.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in sharing this appeal."

