News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man with links to Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:26 AM September 9, 2022
Police are hunting Ben Valentine who has links to Norwich

Police are hunting Ben Valentine who has links to Norwich - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are hunting a man wanted from the Stevenage area with links to Norwich.

Ben Valentine, 37, also known as Moisy, is wanted for breaching his court-imposed bail conditions.

Valentine is white, about 5ft 4in tall, of stocky build with short mousy brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a London accent and multiple tattoos, two of which are on his neck.

He also has a small scar across his eyebrows.

Anyone who has seen Valentine or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

