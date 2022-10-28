Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man with neck tattoo and scar across eyebrow wanted by police

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:24 AM October 28, 2022
Ben Valentine, 37, from the Stevenage area, is wanted for failing to appear at court

Ben Valentine, 37, from the Stevenage area, is wanted for failing to appear at court - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 37-year-old man is wanted by police for failing to appear at court.

Officers are appealing for help to trace Ben Valentine from the Stevenage area. 

Valentine, also known as Moisy, is described as white, 5ft 4 tall, with a stocky build and short mousy brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a London accent and multiple tattoos, two of which are on his neck.  

He also has a small scar across his eyebrow. 

He is known to frequent the Norwich and Edgeware areas. 

Anyone who has seen Valentine or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101. 

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. 


