Beloved neighbourhood cat run over by delivery driver
***WARNING: UPSETTING CONTENT***
This is the shocking moment a delivery driver runs over and kills a beloved family cat.
And now police have confirmed they are investigating the death of 18-year-old Mr Bumbles.
CCTV footage shows Mr Bumbles wandering in front of the car before the driver, apparently unaware of the cat, speeds up.
Later video records the aftermath with neighbours rushing to the aid of the cat while the driver delivers a a takeaway.
Mr Bumbles owner Paul Walker, who lives in Great Plumstead, came home to find the the horrific scene last Friday.
The 58-year-old, who is the director of ABC taxis said: "I came home and thought somebody had cleaned their car outside my house - because there was water everywhere.
"One of my neighbours came out, crying, saying that Mr Bumbles had been run over."
A neighbour rushed Mr Bumbles to the vets. But, after spending £1,600 in vet bills in a bid to keep the cat alive, Mr Bumbles died.
Mr Walker added: "It was very traumatic for everyone - he stayed at the vets until we had to put him down."
Later, when Mr Walker checked his CCTV footage, he saw the tragic event unfold.
He said: "It appears that he slows down, before driving right over him.
"Then he mounts the curb to drive around him, while he lies in the road.
"Me and my wife are both still emotionally affected by the whole thing - we're so used to having him around the house and greeting you."
Mr Walker has contacted the police and is waiting to provide a statement.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of criminal damage after a car ran over a cat in Great Plumstead.
"The incident happened in Morris Drive around 6.30pm on Friday March 25, 2022.
"This is still currently under investigation."
Mr Walker added: "It has upset the entire neighbourhood - someone witnessed it happen while their children were outside playing.
"Mr Bumbles was 18 so he lived a good life, but this was the wrong way to end it."