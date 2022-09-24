Sleeping under the stars? Now BED is dumped on top of garages

A bed was dumped on garages in Gertrude Road. Pictured inset is councillor Alex Catt - Credit: Alex Catt

A row of garages overlooking a children's park is continuing to be used as a dumping ground after a grotty sofa has been followed by a bed.

Those living in Gertrude Road in the NR3 area of the city were left startled by a mucky sofa being left on top of the roof next to Sandy Park in July.

And now a bed - complete with a mattress - has been abandoned on the garages.

It has been reported to the city council by Green party councillor Alex Catt.

He believes the fly-tipping is part of a concerning wider trend in the area over the past few months.

Mr Catt said: "These garages overlook a children's park and parents feel increasingly worried about letting their children visit it.

"With people being spotted drinking on these garages, needles, broken glass and beer cans being commonly found in the park, and the suspected arson earlier in the summer, anti-social behaviour and crime in this area is increasingly worrying."

The councillor will be working with the community policing team to identify crime hotspots.

Mr Catt has also called for specific funding to help areas such as Gertrude Road with persistent anti-social behaviour issues.

He believes the problems are "only becoming worse" over time.

Richard Miles, 70, who lives opposite the garages in Gertrude Road, has previously said he believes the fly-tipping at the garages has been taking place at night.

He added that there was "no real excuse" for the behaviour which blights the view for folk living in the area.

"I think fly-tipping has become part of life with people not wanting to pay to travel to dispose of items properly," Mr Miles said.

A spokeswoman for Norwich City Council said: "We would encourage all incidents of fly-tipping to be reported to us via the simple and quick online form so we can remove it."

This form can be found by searching fly-tipping on the authority's website.

The city council website states fly-tipping is a criminal offence which is punishable by fixed penalty notice, an unlimited fine and even imprisonment of up to five years.

Norfolk Police has been contacted for comment.