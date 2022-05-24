Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

£3,000 worth of beauty products stolen from Sainsbury's store

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:20 PM May 24, 2022
Updated: 3:39 PM May 24, 2022
GP_HIGHVALUETHEFT_SAINSBURYSCOSTESSEY_MAY22

Police are looking to speak to two men in connection with the theft - Credit: Norfolk Police

Beauty products worth thousands of pounds have been stolen from a supermarket near Norwich.

Suspects were seen entering the Sainsbury's store in William Frost Way in Costessey on Friday, April 29, between 7.13pm and 7.21pm.

They selected £3,000 worth of Olay beauty items before placing them in bags and leaving without paying.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone who recognises the two men is asked to contact PC Terry Ask at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/31961/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Pict

Everything you need to know about the Sweet Briar Road closure

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Glenn Wilson and Kirsty Taylor, landlords of The Rivergarden where refurbishment is taking place, pictured inset 

Riverside pub undergoes £80k refurb in time for summer

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
St Anne's Quarter in King Street has had issues with sewage. Pictured inset is Green councillor Lesley Grahame 

Sewage seeps through floorboards and blocks sinks in apartment block

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Fupburger at The Dog house pub in Norwich has received a one-star food hygiene rating.

City burger joint takes beef off the menu

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon