£3,000 worth of beauty products stolen from Sainsbury's store

Police are looking to speak to two men in connection with the theft - Credit: Norfolk Police

Beauty products worth thousands of pounds have been stolen from a supermarket near Norwich.

Suspects were seen entering the Sainsbury's store in William Frost Way in Costessey on Friday, April 29, between 7.13pm and 7.21pm.

They selected £3,000 worth of Olay beauty items before placing them in bags and leaving without paying.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone who recognises the two men is asked to contact PC Terry Ask at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/31961/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

