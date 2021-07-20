Wings stolen from baby's grave in Norwich

Published: 12:48 PM July 20, 2021

The teddy which has had its wings stolen. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A pair of wings has been stolen from a teddy bear on a baby's grave.

The wings were taken from Earlham Cemetery on Earlham Road in Norwich sometime between Monday, June 28 and Saturday, July 17.

The victim is keen to find those responsible, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/51541/21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Earlham cemetery in Norwich. - Credit: Archant



