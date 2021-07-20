News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Wings stolen from baby's grave in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:48 PM July 20, 2021   
The teddy which has had its wings stolen.

The teddy which has had its wings stolen. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A pair of wings has been stolen from a teddy bear on a baby's grave.

The wings were taken from Earlham Cemetery on Earlham Road in Norwich sometime between Monday, June 28 and Saturday, July 17.

The teddy which has had its wings stolen.

The teddy which has had its wings stolen. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The victim is keen to find those responsible, and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mandy Shreeve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/51541/21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Earlham Cemetery in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Earlham cemetery in Norwich. - Credit: Archant


You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police | Updated

City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A planning inspector have given Emma Stephens six months to remove a fence from Marston Lane

Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Chicago nightclub, Norwich - 23.11.2000

Video

8 Norwich nightclubs the city has lost over the years

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Motorcyclist hurt in road crash

Norwich Live

Crash closes Norwich ring road

Andrew Fitchett

Author Picture Icon