Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Eight officers, three police cars and three vans called to drunken street brawl

PUBLISHED: 18:54 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:54 17 November 2018

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Scott Catchpole

A man and a woman were arrested after a drunken brawl in the middle of a street.

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott CatchpoleA man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

A number of police officers were called to calm the situation down at Aylsham Road, Norwich, close to the bus stop at the junction with Woodcock Road and Mile Cross Road at about 3.50pm.

Scott Catchpole, of Rackham Road, watched the drama unfold in Upper Hellesdon.

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott CatchpoleA man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

He said: “I saw two people fighting and all of a sudden a police car turned up. A police officer got out and then the people started fighting with the police officer.”

Mr Catchpole said the officer got on the radio and another car turned up.

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott CatchpoleA man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

“They were struggling on their own and so more kept coming. There were eight officers, three police cars and three police vans. It was very dramatic.

“One was arrested and put in a van and the other kept struggling and had to be strapped by the legs.”

A police spokesman said there had been a verbal argument but no serious injuries.

“Just two drunk people having an argument,” he said.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich dad told he owes £1,000 because son missed school five years ago

Craig Bishop received a fixed penalty notice for the absence in 2012, but claimed he was only made aware of it six weeks ago when bailiffs came knocking. Photo: Luke Powell

Two teens threatened with a knife in Norwich park robbery

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He wouldn’t leave the house’ - teenager with learning difficulties assaulted outside Norwich shop

Lewis Empson, who was attacked outside Kwiksave. Photo: Hayley Empson

Former Canaries’ transfer target to appear in Norwich next month

Portsmouth's Linvoy Primus berates his fellow defenders during a match against Norwich in 2000. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide