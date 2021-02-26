News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Three remanded on GBH charges over teen stabbing in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:24 PM February 26, 2021   
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Two teenagers and a man have been charged in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Police were called to Aylmer Tower at Lefroy Road in Mile Cross at 3.15pm on Tuesday, February 23 following reports that a teenage boy had been attacked with a bladed weapon by a group of teenagers.

A 17-year-old boy, who had suffered serious injuries, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.  

Officers arrested five people in relation to the incident.

Allan Moss, 18, of Woodside Road, and two boys aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were each charged with grievous bodily harm.

All three appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on February 25 and have been remanded to custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on March 25.

Two other teenage boys arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail until March 21, while the investigation continues.

