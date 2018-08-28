Norwich man charged after banana skin thrown at striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during Arsenal v Tottenham match

Four men have been charged - including a Norwich man - after a banana skin was thrown at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire. PA Wire

A Norwich man has been charged after a tense north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham which saw a banana skin being thrown at a black footballer.

A string of arrests were made following the match at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, which saw a number of incidents including a banana skin being thrown at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said four men had been charged, including a Norwich man.

Averof Panteli, 57, of Borrowdale Drive, was charged with throwing a missile on to a football pitch and has been bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, December 18, alongside Charlie Watts, 26, of Goldring Court, St Albans and Jason Gannon, 36, of Gargery Close, Gravesend, Kent.

Paul Wright, 41, of Talbot Place, Bexley, was charged with a public order offence and is due to appear at the same court on New Year’s Eve.

The Met could not say who was accused of throwing the banana skin.