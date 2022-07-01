Vehicles worth £50k stolen from Royal Norfolk Show

Four ATVs were stolen from the Royal Norfolk Show in the early hours of June 30 - Credit: Anthony Deacon

A business owner is appealing for help after a selection of high-value agricultural vehicles were nabbed from the Royal Norfolk Show.

Four all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were stolen in the early hours of Thursday, June 30.

Two, a Suzuki Kingquad 750 in camo and a Honda TRX420FM2 in red, belong to MKM Agriculture.

The other two vehicles, a green Suzuki Kingquad 500 and Honda TRX520FA6 in red, were taken from other vendors.

MKM managing director Anthony Deacon said that the brand-new vehicles are collectively worth more than £50,000.

"This feels like the final nail in the coffin," Mr Deacon said.

"ATV theft is quite high in the UK.

"It's a quadbike but these are high-spec vehicles sold to farmers. They're not toys, they're work machines.

"There were only four Japanese vehicles on the whole show site and they were the four that were stolen.

"They were targeted. To start them without the keys the thieves knew exactly what they were doing.

"There's no two ways about it.

"I feel completely let down.

"For four ATVs to be started and driven from the middle of the show site when it was as quiet as it was - how on earth were they removed?

"I feel disappointed. We went there in good faith to promote our business and we've come away at a loss.

"We've come away disheartened.

"We're a small growing business with just 20 full-timers."

MKM Agriculture started in Marston Moretaine near Bedford in 1986 and expanded to a second premises outside Bury St Edmunds three years ago.

Last April there was a large fire at the Bedford site where MKM Agriculture lost their entire building, as well as more than 30 years worth of tools.

Mr Deacon said: "It was hard to stay strong and come back from that.

"A fire is an accident but you get thieving toe-rags that have no consideration or care for anybody.

"We also had a break in five years ago and four quads were taken. This is all non-stop it's a constant battle."

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said: "Anyone who may have any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact Op Solve at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number NC-30062022-147."