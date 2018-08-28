Attempted robbery near Wetherspoon pub foiled after victim fends off attacker
PUBLISHED: 12:57 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:20 06 December 2018
Archant 2012
An attempted robbery in Norwich was foiled after the victim managed to fend off his attacker.
Norfolk police said the incident happened near to The Queen of Iceni pub on Riverside between 6.30pm and 7pm on Thursday, November 29.
A man in his 20s was walking across the Lady Julian Bridge, from King Street to Riverside, when he was approached by another man who demanded his mobile phone.
When the victim refused, the suspect attempted to take the phone. The victim then pushed the suspect off before running away.
Nothing was stolen and the victim was not injured, police said.
• Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact DC Hayley Jennings at Norwich CID on 101.
• Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.