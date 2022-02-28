Thugs attempt break-in at ANOTHER independent city business

Small independent business St Giles Pantry has had thousands of pounds worth of damage done in an attempted break in. - Credit: Alan Sabol

Yet another independent business has been targeted by yobs in an ongoing crime spree in the city.

Across Norwich more than ten independent hospitality businesses have been victims of break-ins, setting their owners back by thousands of pounds.

St Giles Pantry in Upper St Giles Street is the latest shop to be targeted with its window smashed by the criminals last week.

Alan Sabol, owner of the business, said: "I went into the shop as normal and noticed the damage straight away.

While nothing was stolen from the shop the damage done could cost owner Alan Sabol up to £2,000 - Credit: Alan Sabol

"I checked the CCTV footage and it shows someone trying to force their way in.

"They made a couple of passes outside the front of the shop. Then the footage shows them coming back to try and break the window - kicking it a few times.

"Once the alarm was triggered they ran off."

The incident happened late on February 23 with Mr Sabol noticing the damage when he arrived on the morning of Thursday 24.

Luckily, the owner added, nothing was stolen from the shop though the repair of the window will cost both time and money,

Mr Sabol said: "We got all the windows upgraded because of a previous break-in a few years ago.

"To replace the window it is going to cost me around £2,000. It will also impact my business in other ways for weeks to come.

"It's going to take time and generally it doesn't look good having a broken window outside my shop.

Alan Sabol, owner of St Giles Pantry, St Giles Street Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

"Unfortunately things like this seem to be happening more around here - I think there needs to be an increase in CCTV or an increase in patrols."

Mr Sabol has said he is going to report the incident to the police.

He added: "The support we've had from the customers has been amazing - both on social media as well as those who have come into the shop.

"It somewhat restores my faith in humanity a little bit.

"I hope we don't become a city where businesses need to have metal shutters put down every evening but it feels like we might heading that way.

"It just baffles me why people would target small independent businesses of all places."