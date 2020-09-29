Shopkeeper ‘in shock’ after hooded attackers smash up car

Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz Archant

A shopkeeper was horrified to find the windows of his car smashed and its tyres slashed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz

Mustapha Maazouz said he was left “in shock” after discovering his Smart Fortwo, parked at Golding Place, Norwich, had been badly damaged.

The 39-year-old had walked from his home and past his parked car towards the Esso garage, on Dereham Road, to buy a drink at around 8.50pm on Saturday.

But less than five minutes later, as he took the same route back towards his home - just a few streets away - Mr Maazouz knew something was not right.

“As I got nearer to the car I said to myself that the tyres looked very flat - I thought maybe they had a puncture,” he said.

“I soon realised the car has been completely smashed up and the tyres slashed.

“A neighbour upstairs said they had seen the people who did it and shouted at them, and they ran away. Two boys had been in another car and said they had seen the windows being smashed.

“Apparently they were wearing face masks, hoodies and jackets but that’s all they saw.”

Mr Maazouz immediately called the police, who subsequently visited him to take a statement.

Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz

You may also want to watch:

The damage has been reported to his insurance provider, which has given him the option of writing off the car.

The shop worker said he had never been the victim of such a crime in the past, leaving him feeling shaken by the experience.

“It’s difficult to explain how I’m feeling - mainly I’m really frustrated,” added Mr Maazouz.

Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz

“People know me in the area and I have had a stall in Norwich market. There are clearly some people around who don’t like me because they see me working hard and trying to be a successful man.

“The problem is I don’t think there are any cameras round there to catch people who do things like this. I’m lucky to have another car, but I will be parking it somewhere else from now on.”

Norfolk Constabulary said it was aware of the incident and was investigating.

A spokesman added: “The incident, between 8.45 and 9pm on Saturday night, has been reported to us.

Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz Shopkeeper Mustapha Maazouz was shocked to find his Smart Fortwo had been smashed up on Golding Place off Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Mustapha Maazouz

“A car was found to have had its windows and headlights smashed and the tyres damaged in Golding Place. Our enquiries are ongoing.”