CCTV image released of man following serious assault in city

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:28 PM September 9, 2022
CCTV footage has been released of a man following a serious assault outside a city pub.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 16, at 4:15am.

It took place outside of the Compleat Angler in Prince of Wales Road.

Police have now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. 

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident should contact PC Robert Whiting on 101 quoting crime reference 36/54115/22. 

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

