Man arrested after assaulting three police officers outside Popworld

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:18 PM September 19, 2021   
A man has been arrested after assaulting three police officers outside Popworld in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. 

The man, who is in his 20s, assaulted the officers in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 19) outside Popworld in Prince of Wales Road. 

Police had been called to deal with an incident of disorder.

The man was arrested at around 2am and he is still in custody. 

Tougher sentencing for anyone convicted of assaulting an emergency service worker came into force in 2018.

Under the Assault on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018, the maximum sentence was doubled from six to 12 months in prison. 

