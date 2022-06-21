Police investigating reported assault at Kisstory event

Police are investigating reports of an assault at the Kisstory event in Norwich. Pictured inset is Superintendent Terry Lordan - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Nick Butcher

Police are working with an event organiser after a woman was allegedly assaulted at a city music event.

Security was alerted to reports of an assault during the Kisstory music weekend in Chapelfield Gardens last Saturday evening.

A young woman claimed a man aged in his 30s or 40s attacked her.

She was left with visible facial injuries after the sold out event.

Police have said they are currently investigating the incident which has been reported to them.

Enquires are ongoing.

It is understood an officer will be visiting the victim later this week.

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Superintendent Terry Lordan, district commander for Norwich, said: "From my perspective it is pleasing to see so many events in Norwich currently on the back of a national lockdown for the last two years.

"Local police teams will engage with event organisers for them to look at security and safety.

"Police certainly have a role to play with supporting that.

"The events have their own security and stewards. We have a good safety record and assaults are very minimal."

Supt Lordan added that officers will be working with the organisers of the event to review CCTV footage and to identify who was responsible.

Superintendent Terry Lordan, Norfolk Constabularys district commander for Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

A spokeswoman for Kisstory said: "On the evening of Saturday, June 18, the security team at our event in Chapelfield Gardens were alerted to an incident on-site where a young woman was allegedly assaulted.

"The matter was passed on to the police and we are on hand to support them in their enquires.

"The safety of everyone at our events is our upmost priority with security, stewards and medics on-site at all times.”

Norwich City Council oversees Chapelfield Gardens but the authority is not involved with the police-led criminal matter.

The Kisstory dance music event was sold out weeks ahead of the event after it was initially just scheduled for the Saturday.

Kisstory at Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An extra date was therefore added on the Sunday.

On day one, more than 1,000 people partied in a big top tent in the park as DJs from the Kiss radio station entertained the crowd.