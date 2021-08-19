News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man arrested after woman found with cut jaw

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:10 PM August 19, 2021   
Police were called to Leveson Road in Sprowston to reports a woman had been injured following a domestic incident. 

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was found with a cut to her jaw. 

Police were called to Leveson Road in Sprowston on Wednesday night [August 18] to reports a woman had been injured following a domestic incident. 

Officers arrived on the scene at about 9.40pm and found a woman with a cut to her jaw, thought to have been caused by glass. 

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and a man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. 

He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.  

The air ambulance was initially called to the scene but later stood down. 


