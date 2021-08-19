Man arrested after woman found with cut jaw

Published: 3:10 PM August 19, 2021

Police were called to Leveson Road in Sprowston on Wednesday August 18 to reports a woman had been injured following a domestic incident. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was found with a cut to her jaw.

Police were called to Leveson Road in Sprowston on Wednesday night [August 18] to reports a woman had been injured following a domestic incident.

Officers arrived on the scene at about 9.40pm and found a woman with a cut to her jaw, thought to have been caused by glass.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and a man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.

You may also want to watch:

The air ambulance was initially called to the scene but later stood down.



