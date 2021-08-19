Man arrested after woman found with cut jaw
Published: 3:10 PM August 19, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a woman was found with a cut to her jaw.
Police were called to Leveson Road in Sprowston on Wednesday night [August 18] to reports a woman had been injured following a domestic incident.
Officers arrived on the scene at about 9.40pm and found a woman with a cut to her jaw, thought to have been caused by glass.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and a man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.
You may also want to watch:
The air ambulance was initially called to the scene but later stood down.
Most Read
- 1 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
- 2 Frost and the fury: Norwich punk gig halted over ice cube spat
- 3 Driving instructor shares dashcam footage of near misses across Norwich
- 4 Four teenagers to be sentenced after stab attack on boy at city tower block
- 5 Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone before crash
- 6 Vegan doner kebab restaurant and takeaway opens in Norwich
- 7 Finalists announced for Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021
- 8 'We saw it coming': Pubs vow city will not run dry by stockpiling beer
- 9 Restaurant to re-open after new head chef found
- 10 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity