Man taken to hospital after assault in Norwich shop

Published: 3:18 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 3:50 PM May 4, 2021

A police presence inside the Mobile Clinic and an officer stands outside the taped off shop in Norwich. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A mobile phone repair shop in Norwich has been cordoned off after a man was assaulted.

Norfolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said they were called to Orford Place around 11.30am on Tuesday.

Two police cars and an ambulance were spotted outside Mobile Clinic a short time later.

Police confirmed they were called to reports a man had been assaulted by another man.

Police cars and an ambulance were called to the scene. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An EEAST spokesperson said: "An adult man was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

The phone repair shop has been sealed off with an officer guarding the entrance.

Police were called to Orford Place in Norwich shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Police said enquiries into what had happened were being carried out.