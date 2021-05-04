Man taken to hospital after assault in Norwich shop
Published: 3:18 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 3:50 PM May 4, 2021
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A mobile phone repair shop in Norwich has been cordoned off after a man was assaulted.
Norfolk Police and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) said they were called to Orford Place around 11.30am on Tuesday.
Two police cars and an ambulance were spotted outside Mobile Clinic a short time later.
Police confirmed they were called to reports a man had been assaulted by another man.
An EEAST spokesperson said: "An adult man was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment."
The phone repair shop has been sealed off with an officer guarding the entrance.
Norfolk Police said enquiries into what had happened were being carried out.
