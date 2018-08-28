Search

Man in court over Norwich attempted murder

PUBLISHED: 13:59 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:09 24 November 2018

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Archant

A 26-year-old man has appeared in court to face charges of attempted murder.

Ashley Anderson, of Norton Gardens in London, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today in connection with the alleged attempted murder of a man in Godric Place in Norwich on Wednesday, November 21.

Anderson, who has not yet entered a plea, was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Monday, November 26, via video link.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

