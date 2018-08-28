Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Godric Place stabbing: London man in court on attempted murder charge

PUBLISHED: 15:32 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:32 26 November 2018

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Archant

A man charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Norwich has appeared in court.

Ashley Anderson, 26, of Norton Gardens, London, appeared via a video link from Norwich Prison for the short hearing.

Anderson is charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder of a man in Godric Place in Norwich on Wednesday, November 21.

No pleas were taken at the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case and a further hearing has been set for Monday, December 10.

Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution and John Morgans appeared for Anderson.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Man arrested in Norwich bomb hoax detained under the Mental Health Act

A police dog in Bluebell Road, Norwich. The road was closed following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Teenager arrested after 88-year-old woman mugged in Norwich

An 88-year-old woman was robbed near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide