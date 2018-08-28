Godric Place stabbing: London man in court on attempted murder charge
PUBLISHED: 15:32 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:32 26 November 2018
A man charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Norwich has appeared in court.
Ashley Anderson, 26, of Norton Gardens, London, appeared via a video link from Norwich Prison for the short hearing.
Anderson is charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder of a man in Godric Place in Norwich on Wednesday, November 21.
No pleas were taken at the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.
Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case and a further hearing has been set for Monday, December 10.
Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution and John Morgans appeared for Anderson.
