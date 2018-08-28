Godric Place stabbing: London man in court on attempted murder charge

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant. Archant

A man charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Norwich has appeared in court.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ashley Anderson, 26, of Norton Gardens, London, appeared via a video link from Norwich Prison for the short hearing.

Anderson is charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder of a man in Godric Place in Norwich on Wednesday, November 21.

No pleas were taken at the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case and a further hearing has been set for Monday, December 10.

Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution and John Morgans appeared for Anderson.