'Six years of hell': Disabled tenant's battle against anti-social behaviour

There have ASB issues in Palmer Road. Pictured inset is city councillor Mike Stonard who represents the ward

Officers are looking into a trend of anti-social behaviour (ASB) being continually reported in a single city street.

Multiple reports have been sent to Norwich City Council and Norfolk Constabulary from tenants living in Palmer Road - located just off Woodcock Road - over the last few years.

One 45-year-old council tenant living in Palmer Road, who did not wish to be named, said she has had "six years of living in hell" due to various problems.

She said she has been left feeling threatened having reported various issues of vandalism and verbal assaults to the police.

Police officers have been called to Palmer Road on multiple occasions recently

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed: "We are aware of a number of reports regarding anti-social behaviour in this area and enquiries are ongoing.”

The tenant - who is disabled following spinal surgery - said: "We are very frustrated and actually very scared as we never know what is going to happen.

"We have noise recording apps which we have used as evidence and there have been several formal complaints to the council.

"The list is endless. We have had to deal with sofas in the area being set on fire, the ambulance called to assaults, loud music blaring out and aggressive behaviour."

She claims in 2019 a group of people tried to break into her home.

The most recent report to the council was in relation to rave music being played all day on February 23, 2022.

It is understood the city council has been looking into the noise complaint files received but there were issue with one of the recordings being corrupted.

Norwich City Council chose not to comment on the issues.

Mike Stonard, who is Labour city councillor for the Catton Grove ward, said he was not personally aware of any problems.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable development.

The tenant contacted the Evening News saying she sympathised with the problems experienced by 63-year-old council tenant Peter Allen who lives in Hassett Close, just off Mousehold Street.

An antisocial behaviour team at the council is communicating directly with Mr Allen in a bid to resolve his neighbourly dispute.