Neighbours 'fed up' of anti-social behaviour in suburbs

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:40 PM July 18, 2022
Damage to the fencing on the Marriott's Way footpath on the edge of Taverham 

Damage to the fencing on the Marriott's Way footpath on the edge of Taverham - Credit: Jo Burrows

Communities on the outskirts of the city have bemoaned a rise in "mindless" anti-social behaviour during the warm weather.

Fencing along the Marriott's Way footpath on the edge of Taverham has been damaged - adding to the recent trend of vandalism in the area.

The yobs targeted the fence - which is located where a bridge runs over the NDR - on Friday and it has been reported to the police.

Liberal Democrats district councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou said: "I am getting fed up with all the anti-social behaviour. I really do not know what is wrong with people these days.

"Someone told me they saw a group of people trying to kick the fences down.

"They got a mouthful when they told told them to stop and this was before the recent damage.

District councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou

District councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou - Credit: Contributed

"Unfortunately this is not out of character. There is anti-social behaviour around here and there have been various problems in the past.

"To be honest, with the summer holidays coming along I am really worried it will get even worse."

The councillor has reported the vandalism to the police as well as Broadland District Council to carry out the repair work.

She raised concerns over the mentality among some youngsters in the community who appear reluctant to engage with youth clubs and activities on offer nearby.

Damage to fencing near the NDR on the edge of Taverham 

Damage to fencing near the NDR on the edge of Taverham - Credit: Jo Burrows

The fence vandalism comes as Drayton Parish Council has worked with the police following recent vandalism and anti-social behaviour in Longdale. 

Police have caught culprits who were responsible for shaking a mast to topple the parish council's CCTV camera on top.

Graham Everett, chairman of Drayton Parish Council, said the offenders have agreed to pay for the damage.

Chairman of Drayton Parish Council Graham Everett at traffic calming measures on Drayton Hall Lane.

Graham Everett, chairman of Drayton Parish Council - Credit: Dominic Gilbert

He added: "The hot weather seems to incite issues but we are looking to actively work with the police to address that.

"It's generally across the patch. People go out to enjoy themselves but do not draw the line between having a good time and doing things they should not.

"It's difficult to manage but having evidence is the main thing for police."

A bench was also recently set on fire in a park in the area, Ms Karimi-Ghovanlou added.

