Young family on brink of homelessness due to anti-social behaviour

Parents with a young son have decided to move out of their council home and sofa surf with friends instead of enduring anti-social behaviour in their area.

The family, which consists of a 21-year-old woman, 25-year-old man and a two-year-old boy, say they have had ongoing issues with harassment while living in Norgate Road in Eaton.

They added they witness a great deal of anti-social behaviour, with council officers and the police now monitoring the reports.

The mum, who did not wish to be named, said the household is on the verge of becoming voluntarily homeless to escape the problems.

They said the family feels so vulnerable they would rather sofa surf as the city council has been unable to provide alternative accommodation.

She added that the family has decided to end their tenancy and have until Monday, November 14 to find somewhere to live.

"Every council property is like gold dust at the moment and private rent or buying is way too expensive," the 21-year-old said.

Norwich City Council has said it has offered support to the family and has issued a formal warning in connection with the dispute.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrats city councillor for the Eaton ward, has advised the family to stay in their current home and has been in talks with the local beat manager over the issues.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat Norwich city councillor for Eaton. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: "Housing is experiencing such enormous pressure at this particular time. Everything needs to be done to keep people in the homes they have.

"Disturbance does not help anybody and it is best to reach out to the council to find offers of mediation."

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “Our response to anti-social behaviour considers the needs of all tenants and the legal requirements of any potential enforcement action.

“This is an open case which we continue to monitor. Our work to help resolve the issues raised has so far included offers of independent mediation, support referrals and a formal warning.

“Against our advice, the tenant has submitted a Notice To Quit which triggers the legal process to end the tenancy, however we have given them the option to remain at the property and keep their tenancy.”