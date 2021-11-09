Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership

Multiple cars were set on fire during an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Multiple cars were set on fire in an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich.

Police were called shortly after 3am on Saturday, November 6, to reports that vehicles were on fire at a car dealership in Mile Cross Lane.

Five cars were damaged in the incident.

Police are treating the incident as arson and investigating.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Adam Smith on 101 quoting investigation ref 36/82699/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.